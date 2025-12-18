Gurugram Woman Arrested For Filing False Rape Case To Extort Money

Gurugram police have arrested a woman for allegedly filing a false rape case as part of a criminal conspiracy to pressure and extort money from the husband of another complainant, police said on Wednesday.

The conspiracy was hatched by a rape accused, Jitendra alias Bittu, who is currently on bail, in connivance with the woman, they said, adding that he is absconding.

The woman had earlier lodged a rape case against her live-in partner, who is currently jailed, they added.

According to police, she came in contact with Bittu through her live-in partner and subsequently lodged the false complaint.

On December 11, the woman, a native of Rajasthan and residing in Delhi, lodged a complaint at the DLF Phase 2 police station. She alleged that on November 15, she was raped after being lured on the pretext of a job interview near MG Road Metro Station.

She told police that a man lured her into a car, claiming that it was an office vehicle, near the metro station. Then another man allegedly drove the vehicle and took her near the mall for the interview.

The woman further alleged that both men then returned to the car and one of them raped her inside the vehicle. In her complaint, she also said that when she resisted, the two threatened to kill her.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, call detail records, technical evidence and other facts, which failed to substantiate the allegations she made, they said.

The investigation revealed that Jitendra, in connivance with the woman, fabricated the story to extort money and pressurise the woman who had accused him of raping her.

Subsequently, relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were added against the accused woman who fabricated the rape allegations, police said.

She was arrested on December 14 and produced before a court, which granted police remand. After completion of remand, she was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, they added.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that she had filed a rape case against her live-in partner in July this year and later lodged the false complaint on the instructions of Jitendra from Faridabad, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused, the spokesperson added.

