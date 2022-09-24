Gurugram Cops Say Over 50 Areas Waterlogged, Traffic Advisory Issued

Gurugram Rains: Several vehicles were seen submerged on Saturday morning.

Waterlogging on multiple stretches caused by intermittent rain for the third consecutive day led Gurugram Traffic Police to issue an advisory on Saturday about diversion and congestion.

Traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were pressed into action to manage the traffic and drain the water.

Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 due to heavy water logging near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur.Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/3oEnLJRrB1 — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) September 24, 2022

"Commuters on NH8 from Delhi/Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf course extension, Vatika Chowk and SPR," Gurugram Traffic Police said in its advisory on Twitter.

Commuters on NH-48 from Delhi/Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golfcourse extension, Vatika chowk and SPR. Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) September 24, 2022

"Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. This way will be free from water logging and they will be able to avoid slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow/logging on Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow," they further said.

Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places as the rain started on Saturday morning. More than 50 areas, including Sector 15 Part 2, New Colony, Sector 7, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension, Service Lane of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to Kherki Daula, Sector 10, Village Khandsa and Manesar, have been affected by the waterlogging.

A senior traffic officer said the situation was under control on the main carriageway but traffic was slow near Manesar due to heavy waterlogging.

