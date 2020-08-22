Portion Of 6-Km-Long Flyover, Under Construction, Collapses In Gurgaon

Gurgaon flyover collapse: A part of the 6-km flyover on Sohna Road collapsed on Saturday

A portion of a 6-km-long flyover on which construction work is still going on collapsed in Gurgaon on Saturday night. Two people were injured. They have been taken to hospital. The police have cordoned off the accident site on the usually busy Sohna Road as excavator vehicles try to remove the huge concrete blocks.

In visuals, some cars are seen running some 10 metres away from the part of the flyover that collapsed.

"Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site," Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Public Works Department charge, tweeted.

Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defense team are at site. pic.twitter.com/FZUZjymis5 — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 22, 2020

It has been raining in Gurgaon for some days. A portion of one of the busiest roads in Gurgaon had caved in after nearly two days of torrential rain on Thursday.