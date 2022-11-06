1 Killed As Group Performs Car Stunts Near Gurugram Liquor Store At 2 am

Gurugram police said that the accused will be arrested soon. (Representational)

A man was killed and two injured as they were knocked down by a person who was performing stunts with his car allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

CCTV cameras showed around 10-12 youths performing stunts using three cars -- a Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta -- in front of a liquor outlet at around 2 am, they said.

Complainant Annu Kumar Gupta, who was among the two injured, said he works at the liquor outlet close to the accident spot.

He said he heard noises outside the store in the early hours of Sunday and ventured out with his colleague Sushil to find out what had happened.

"The one driving Ertiga rammed into me and Sushil. There was another man on the road and he got killed in the accident," Mr Gupta said in his complaint.

Police said the dead man was yet to be identified but he seemed to be a rag picker and was approximately 50 years old.

The unknown accused have been booked under sections 120-b (criminal conspiracy), 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station, Assistant Commissoner Manoj Kumar said.

"With the help of CCTV footage, efforts are on to identify the accused. We are also seeking information about the cars from the registration authority. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

