Gurugram Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping 6-Year-Old Girl

A court here on Friday, while convicting a man of the rape of a six-year-old girl, sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine, police said.

Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, they said.

According to the police, a man had filed a complaint on February 4, 2022, saying he had left his six-year-old daughter to the care of one Ramesh, who lived downstairs as a tenant in the same accommodation. When he returned, his daughter told him that Ramesh had raped her, he alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 5 police station.

Police arrested Ramesh, a native of Kharman village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. He was sent into judicial custody after being produced before the court, police said.

A chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma against the accused, they said, adding that on the basis of the chargesheet, and the evidence and witnesses produced by the police, the court pronounced its verdict on Friday.

