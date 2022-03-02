Gurugram Man Gets 5 Years' Jail For Attempting To Rape Neighbour

The incident had happened December 13, 2018, when the man tried to rape his neighbour.

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 for attempting to rape of a woman, police here said.

The sentence was announced by additional district and session judge Raj Gupta.

The incident had happened December 13, 2018, when Amit, the convict, tried to rape his neighbour in Nathupur village.

Following her complaint at the DLF Phase-3 Police Station, the accused was arrested the next day and was sent to judicial custody.

“My husband is taxi driver and was on duty that night. At late night when I went out to toilet, my neighbour Amit grabbed me from behind and tried to rape me. I raised an alarm but he ran away,” the woman had said in her complaint, according to police.

The case was on since then and the accused was lodged in jail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)