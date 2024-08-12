Gurugram Man Beaten To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair With Married Woman: Cops

The body was handed over to the victim's family after post-mortem, police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old driver was beaten to death allegedly by a man, who suspected him of having an affair with his wife, and his associates in the Pataudi area in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

One person has been arrested in the matter, they said.

Pawan, a resident of Jatoli village, left home on Saturday evening but did not return home. Some people found him lying injured in a drain on Sunday morning and rushed him to a hospital, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Rahul, he tried calling Pawan around 7.30 pm on Saturday but his mobile phone was switched off.

"On Sunday morning, I received information that my brother Pawan was admitted to a private hospital in Pataudi. When I reached there, Pawan's condition was critical and doctors referred him to a Gurugram hospital.

"Pawan told me that Rajesh alias Lambu, Ankit, Sangram, Mohan Halwai and two others brutally thrashed him and fled after throwing him in a drain. Some people rushed him to the hospital. In the Gurugram hospital, my brother succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the six accused at Pataudi police station on Sunday. Rajesh, who suspected Pawan was having an affair with his wife, has been arrested, police said.

"The body was handed over to the victim's family after post-mortem. We are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)