Man Charged After Live-In Partner Found Hanging In Gurugram Flat

The family of the woman has alleged that it was a murder and, on the basis of their complaint, an FIR of abetment to suicide has been registered against her live-in partner, who is now missing.

"The cause behind suicide not ascertained yet and the probe is on," said the police. (Representational)

Gurugram:

A man has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his live-in partner in a society flat in Gurugram's Sector 108, the police said.

According to police, Preeti Jaiswal (35), who was a practicing lawyer at Delhi's Dwarka court, was found hanging from a fan on Sunday in their flat in Experian society, while her live-in partner Vijay Rana is now missing.

The family of the woman has alleged that it was a murder and, on the basis of their complaint, an FIR of abetment to suicide has been registered at Rajendra Park police station against Rana, the police said.

Jaiswal was a married woman with a divorce case pending in court.

"My sister was in pressure as her live-in partner was not only abusing but also thrashing her. She can't commit suicide and she was only killed by her live-in partner," said Anuradha Jaiswal, her elder sister.

The body has handed over to the family after the post-mortem, said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Rajendra Park police station.

"The cause behind suicide not ascertained yet and the probe is on," he added. 

