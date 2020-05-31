Gurgaon Saw More COVID-19 Cases In 3 Days Than Two Months

Gurgan has 42 containment zones where only essential services are allowed.

Gurgaon, the worst-hit city in Haryana by coronavirus, has reported 340 COVID-19 patients in the last three days, surpassing the total number of cases recorded in the last two months even as the state government refused to open borders with Delhi amid lockdown for non-essential services.

The millennium city recorded its biggest single-day jump in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 157 new patients testing positive for the highly infectious illness in 24 hours, taking the city's tally to 677.

It logged its first 100 cases in a period of 50 days since March 16. Nearly 100 fresh cases were reported in the next 11 days and the city crossed the 300-mark in another ten days.

Of 677 patients reported so far, 224 have recovered, three have died. Of the city's 450 active cases, 447 have been registered in the last 14 days.

Earlier most of the cases were registered from urban clusters, However the fresh cases have been reported from different parts of the city, according to the officials.

About 80 per cent of the cases in Haryana are from the districts adjoining the national capital, which has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, the state's Health Minister Anil Vij said earlier this week, insisting that state borders should remain closed.

Haryana had clamped down its borders with Delhi last month after Anil Vij said many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana have become "corona-carriers". The move created problems for many who live in the Delhi's satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Earlier this month, the state government was told by the Delhi High Court asked it to remove special restrictions on its borders for people providing essential services.

Today, Mr Vij reiterated his remarks after the government on Saturday asked the states to said that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for inter-state or intra-state movement of people and goods as it extended the lockdown to June 30.

"I have been saying this the first day that the borders should be sealed. Also, we haven't taken any decision on intra-state travel; a meeting has been called this evening to take the decision," he said.