Iraqi Nationals Robbed Of Rs 4 Lakh In Gurgaon, Says Police

The accused stepped out of their car and introduced themselves as police officers (Representational)

Two unidentified men posing as police officers allegedly stole over Rs 4.50 lakh from the wallet of two Iraqi nationals in Gurgaon, officials said.

Karwan Taha Mohhammed, along with his friend, was in Gurgaon for the treatment of his brother at a private hospital.

They were returning to their guest house in an auto when the men, in a white car, intercepted their vehicle near Kanhai traffic intersection.

The accused stepped out of their car and introduced themselves as police officers. They then asked the foreigners to show their visa, passport, purpose of visiting India and wallet.

The accused took away USD 6,000 from their wallet without coming into notice of the victim, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits to nab them. A case was registered on the statement of victims," he added.

