Gurgaon Call Centre Employee Claims Man Sexually Exploited Her For Months

The woman came in contact with the accused a year ago through a marriage portal (Representational)

A BPO employee has alleged sexual exploitation for the last six months by a senior employee of a private company on the pretext of marriage on Saturday.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman came in contact with the accused Balmukund Mishra, a native of Amritsar, a year ago through a marriage portal.

"Mishra, who also works in Gurugram, befriended her after a series of interactions over phone and WhatsApp. They mutually decided to enter into a live-in relationship and rented a flat in the New Palam Vihar area," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram police.

The BPO employee, a married woman from Uttarakhand, had filed a divorce petition in a court. Mishra, also married, had told her that he had also filed a divorce plea in an Amritsar court, the woman claimed.

They stayed together between February and July this year, Bokan said and added, as per the victim's claims their relationship went sour and Mishra started ignoring her in August after she started pressing him for marriage.

Mishra quit the arrangement in the last week of August and left the house, the PRO said and added, when the girl contacted him over phone, Mishra abused her and threatened of dire consequences if she called again.

The woman filed the complaint at the Bajghera police station. SHO Deepak Kumar said the complaint had been registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.