Gurgaon Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Raping Daughter's Friend

The accused has admitted to his crime. (Representational)

A 45-year-old city-based businessman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter's friend, who had come to his place for a sleepover, the police said today.

On Thursday, the girl (18) had gone for a night stay at her friend's place, where the accused offered her some drinks and later raped her in his bedroom, the police said.

The girl had been invited over by the accused's daughter, who studies abroad and had come home during her vacation, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"The victim approached a women police station on Friday and registered a complaint of rape against the accused," he said.

Mr Bokan added that the accused businessman was arrested within hours of registration of the case and that he had admitted to his crime.

