Gang Posing As Cops Cheat 3 Iraqi Nationals Of $5,000 In Gurugram

Four members of a gang posing as police personnel allegedly duped three Iraqi nationals of $5,000 and their passports, police in Gurugram said on Monday.

In his complaint to the police, Sabah Abdul Hasan said he came to India with his brother-in-law and friend for treatment on January 25. They were putting up at a guest house in Sector 38.

On Saturday night, while the trio was returning after a checkup at a nearby dental hospital, four men in a white car accosted them. Claiming to be the police, they allegedly asked the Iraqi nationals for their IDs, Mr Hasan alleged.

"...they took our bags once and returned after a few seconds and fled away in their car. When we checked our bags, USD 5,000 and passports of me and my brother-in-law were missing," the 62-year-old alleged in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Sunday.

"We are exploring CCTV footage of the area and trying to nab the accused," Sadar police station SHO Ved Prakash said.

Two other foreign nationals -- one from Kenya and another from Yemen -- were similarly targeted by a gang last month.

