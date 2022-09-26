Case Against 4 For Assaulting Cafe Staff, Ruckus In Gurugram

The cafe owner said four people threatened to kill him (Representational photo)

Four men were booked for allegedly assaulting the operator and staff of a cafe near DLF Phase-2 Rapid Metro Station in Gurugram, police said on Monday. According to the complaint filed by Vikas Sharma, a resident of Vasant Kunj in Delhi, who runs 'Guftgu Cafe' near Gate No 3 of Rapid Metro Station DLF Phase-2, on Sunday night four people came to his cafe and created a ruckus.

"The four were local residents identified as Deepak, Amit Gupta, Jitendra Saini and Bharat who came to the cafe. While Bharat was standing aside, the other three started abusing me and also thrashed me and my staff members," he said.

"They threatened me to kill and went away from the cafe," Mr Sharma added.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against four under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC at DLF phase 2 police station on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)