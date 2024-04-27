Car Catches Fire In Gurugram, Driver Escapes By Jumping Into Manhole

The incident took place at service road of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Sector 31 (Representational)

A man saved his life by jumping into a nearby open sewer manhole when his moving car suddenly caught fire here on Saturday afternoon, said police.

According to a fire officer, they soon brought the fire under control but the car was completely destroyed in the incident. Later, the fire brigade team pulled out the man safely from the sewer manhole. Randhir Singh, a native of Hisar, suffered burn injuries in his hands and other parts of the body and is being treated at a hospital, the fire officer added.

The incident took place opposite a mall at the service road of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Sector 31.

"While we were fighting the fire, we heard the voice of a person crying for help. We soon understood that the voice was from the sewer manhole. Our team members' immediately pulled out the man from the sewer manhole," said a senior fire officer.

