Couple Stabbed To Death In Front Of 7-Year-Old Son In Gurugram: Police

An FIR has been registered against Abhinav in the twin murder case. (Representational image)

A Gurgaon couple was stabbed to death in their home in front of their 7-year-old son, police said. The man, believed to be the murderer has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on Thursday in Dundehera. The victims -- 31-year-old Vikram Singh lived in a rented accommodation along with his wife -- and their son.

The accused Abhinav (police has revealed only first name) was a friend of Vikram Singh.

"Vikram had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Abhinav to aid him get a job abroad, however, the arrangement did not work out. They had heated arguments on Thursday, which then led to a major fight between the two.

"Abhinav suddenly got up and stabbed Vikram and then his wife Jyoti, who tried to intervene," said Assistant Police Commissioner Beram Singh.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the flat and saw the two lying in a pool of blood and the frightened boy standing nearby. They caught the accused red-handed.

The police has said that before the attack, Abhinav and Vikram had been drinking.

Investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.