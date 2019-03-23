Gurgaon Family Attacked By Mob With Rods, Hockey Sticks On Holi

The mob entered the home in Gurgaon's Bhondsi and beat up the male members.

A family in Gurgaon was beaten up by a mob with hockey sticks and iron rods at their home on Thursday, in an attack triggered by a game of cricket on Holi. Six people were arrested.

A video of the incident shows a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, as women, scream and plead them to stop.

"The incident occurred on Thursday evening at 5.00 pm when some of the victim family members, belonging to a minority community, were playing cricket outside their residence in Bhup Singh Nagar," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon, Shamsher Singh said.

A mob of over 40 people was allegedly involved in the attack on the family of three or four people in Bhondsi area, police said.

Sajid, one of the family members was thrashed with sticks and iron rods until he lost consciousness, the police officer said.

Sajid said six to seven drunk people asked them not to play cricket on the street.

When the family continued to play cricket, the men were joined by over 40 people who attacked the family with batons, iron rods, hockey sticks, and water pipes, the police said.

The family rushed into their home but some members of the mob managed to barge in and beat them. The ones who stood outside threw stones at the house.

"We have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the attackers at Bhondsi Police station. We have arrested six goons and efforts are on to identify others with the help of the video," police officer Shamsher Singh said.

The family alleged the police took about 40 minutes to come to their rescue, though they kept calling on the help number. By then, the attackers had escaped, they claimed.

Delhi Chief Minister condemned the attack. "Hitler too used do this for power. Hitler's goons used to beat people up, used to murder people. And the police would register case against people who were beaten up," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.