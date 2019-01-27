Armed Robbers Attack Gurgaon Farm House, Steal Cash, Cars, Jewellery

The gangsters took the owner of the house and his wife hostage and robbed them (Representational)

Four to five armed robbers struck at an upscale farm house in Gurgaon on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and looted cash, jewellery, expensive watches, a car and mobile phones of the owner and his employees, police said.

The robbers struck at farm house number 7/8-CL located at Ansal Aravalli Retreat under Raisina zone around 12.05 am, according to the police.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

"The robbers carrying country-made pistols jumped the wall of our premises and took me, my wife and three staff members hostage at gun point. They also beat us up and tied our hand with mufflers. They snatched my wallet containing Rs 45,000, apart from some important documents including driving licence and Aadhaar card," said Jitender Thakran, the victim who took the farm house on lease for 9 years in August 2016.

Besides Mr Thakran, the robbers also snatched his wife Meena Thakran's wallet containing Rs 10,000, Rs 13,000 from his business friend Dinesh, four expensive mobile phones, a gold chain, two gold rings and three-month-old Maruti S-Cross car.

Ansal Aravalli Retreat is known for its farm houses, dense forest area and natural habitat of leopards.

Rajesh Wats, a former RWA president of Ansal Aravalli Retreat, said: "This was sixth case of robbery in the last four months in the area having over 675 farm houses and 300 of them are occupied by residents."

"It could be an act of some Mewar-based gang which strike around mid-might. One such incident was reported in my farm house as well on October 26, 2018," Mr Wats said.

"We have registered an FIR against five persons and an investigation is underway. The faces of accused were covered with monkey caps. We have collected CCTV footage and DVR and analyzing it to get some clues," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.