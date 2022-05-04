7 Arrested Over Beating Auto Driver To Death Over Dispute With His Brother: Gurgaon Cops

The arrested accused have confessed to their involvement in the murder, police said (Representational)

The Gurugram police has arrested seven people for allegedly beating to death a 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver over a monetary dispute between the driver's brother and one of the arrested accused.

Auto driver Sumit Solanki was thrashed to death on Monday night by a group of 10 to 15 persons, police said on Wednesday.

The police identified the arrested accused as Vishal alias Vicky, Rahul alias Thakur, Nitesh alias Aakash, Anshul, Anubhav alias Guddu, Sonu Kumar and Himanshu and said a motorcycle, a scooter and three sticks used in the crime too have been recovered from the possession of accused.

The arrested accused have confessed to their involvement in the murder, police said, adding they are trying to nab others involved in the murder.

The police said a dispute over a sum of Rs 1.50 lakh between Solanki's elder brother Rohit and arrested accused Vishal was the key motive behind the murderous assault on the victim.

“The deceased and the accused were known to each other and due to an argument over some issue in the marriage ceremony, they first attacked Rohit and then Sumit,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said.

He said according to the complaint filed by the man's brother Rohit, when he was attending a marriage function at the Sector-9 community centre in Gurugram along with his brother, the assailants took him behind a tent and began beating him.

Rohit said as he somehow managed to run away from the spot, the assailants caught hold of his brother Sumit and beat him to death, the ACP said.

“We will produce the accused before the court on Thursday and take them in police remand for further investigation,” the ACP added.

