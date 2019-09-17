54-Year-Old Man Arrested For Trying To Rape Girl In Gurgaon: Police

The accused managed to run but was arrested today. (Representational)

A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a girl in Gurgaon was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents when the accused, a resident of the same building, took her to his room, Gurgaon police PRO Subhas Bokan said.

Hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her.

She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her, Mr Bokan said.

The accused managed to run but was arrested on Tuesday, he said.

He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.