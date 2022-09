Gurgaon Rain: Several waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurgaon.

Heavy rainfall has left several areas in Gurgaon waterlogged on Friday morning, a day after the city administration advised private and corporate offices to work from home.

Videos pictures and videos of commuters struggling on the waterlogged roads have been widely shared since Wednesday.

Yesterday, the national capital region (NCR) witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion due to an incessant spell of light to moderate rain yesterday.

