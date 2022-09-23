Heavy Rain Floods Delhi Roads, Shuts Schools In UP, Gurgaon WFH

Parts of NCR witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week.

Schools will remain shut in Noida today while private and corporate offices in Gurgaon have been asked to work from home, a day after the national capital region (NCR) witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion due to an incessant spell of light to moderate rain yesterday.

The light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to flooded roads in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week. Some areas of the state also reported loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

The Delhi Traffic Police Helpline received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging, and two related to the uprooting of trees from various parts of the city, officials said.

The fresh spells of rain, just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region, will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius today, seven notches below normal.