Unable To Kidnap Girl, Group Of Men Chops Off Her Nose In Gurgaon: Cops

We have registered an FIR against the accused, said a police officer. (Representational)

A group of men chopped off the nose of a girl after they failed in their attempt to kidnap her at a village in Gurgaon on Sunday, the police said.

Officials said the girl was at her house in Chakkarpur village when the men, who have been identified as Gaurav Yadav, Aakash Yadav, Satish Yadav, Monu Yadav and Leelu Yadav, barged into her house and tried to kidnap her.

The woman's brother said he tried to fight off the attackers. Unable to drag her out, the accused allegedly thrashed her family members and two of the men chopped off a portion of her nose.

"They are dabangs (strongmen) of the village. They often fight with people and force them to pull out or withdraw cases. They did the same with us. We are scared," said Diveen Dayal, the woman's brother, who filed a police complaint against the accused at Gurgaon Sector 29.

While the group of men were inside the house, some 20 others stood outside to threaten neighbours against helping them, the girl's brother said, adding the assault lasted at least 10 minutes.

"We have registered an FIR against the accused. We are looking to arrest them," said Arvind Kumar, a police officer at Sector 29 police station.