4 Noida Execs Dead As Heavily-Loaded Truck Overturns On Car Near Gurgaon

Locals inspect the wreckage of a car after a truck overturned and fell on it near Gurgaon

Four people died and two were injured after a heavily-loaded truck overturned and fell on their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The incident happened at around 2 am, they said.

Six people, including two women and a driver, were returning to Noida from Udaipur, they said.

A woman, two men and the driver were among those dead, police confirmed.

Station House Officer (Bilaspur) Ajay Malik said that the families of those who died and those injured have been informed about the accident. An FIR or police case will also be registered.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Police said that all passengers of the car were working at a private company in Noida.



