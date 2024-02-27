Video: SUV Drags Bike For Over A Kilometre In Gurugram, Triggers Sparks

Sparks flew all over as a bike was dragged for over a kilometre under an SUV in Gurgaon

An SUV was caught on CCTV cameras speeding down a near-empty road with a trail of sparks flying all over, much like in a blockbuster Bollywood film. However, this time, the car's driver was trying to escape after hitting a man on a bike in Gurgaon.

A Nexon car hit a bike in Gurgaon's Cyber City area and instead of stopping to check on the rider and help him, the driver dragged the bike for nearly a kilometre under the SUV.

The accident happened a little past 11 pm when Sanjay, who works as a manager at a PUMA showroom, was on his way home.

Sanjay was thrown off his bike due to the impact and landed on the side of the road. He sustained injuries to his head and was rushed to the Civil Hospital by the locals.

"I was returning home from work at Sector 14. I took the Gurudwara Road. At the chowk near Harish Bakery, I tried to cross the road. But the car, which was speeding down the road, came and hit me. The speed was so high that I was hit before I could cross," he said from his hospital bed.

"I was thrown off the bike onto the road due to the impact. But the car dragged my bike for almost a kilometre before dumping it and running away," he added.

The police have registered a case and are looking for the SUV's driver.