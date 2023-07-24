2 Men Beaten By Owner, Bouncers For Filming Inside Gurugram Bar: Police

The police have registered a case against the accused (Representational)

Two men were allegedly beaten up by the owner and two bouncers of a bar in Gurugram for filming a video inside the club, the police said today.

The incident took place at the Big Shot Bar in Gurugram's Sector 29 when one of the victims, Rishabh, was filming his friend Amardeep on his tablet and the club's owner, Kalu Yadav, allegedly asked him to stop and began thrashing him, the police complaint said.

Mr Yadav and two bouncers allegedly also beat up Amardeep when he tried to intervene and threatened to kill the two, the complaint said.

Rishabh, who lost his tablet during the incident, managed to escape with his friend, after which they went to a hospital for treatment, the complaint added.

The two went to the club late last night and were present there throughout the night, the police said.

On being informed, a police team reached the hospital and recorded Rishabh's statement, they added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mr Yadav and the two bouncers under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

A senior police officer said the matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon.