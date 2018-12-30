2,000 Policemen, Women Safety Teams For Gurgaon On New Year's Eve

Senior policemen and crime branch officials will keep tight vigil at city malls. (Representational)

About 2,000 policemen will be posted at 112 spots in Gurgaon, including inner city malls, crowded markets and border areas.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of women. Pubs and bars have been directed to only allow visitors carrying valid ID proof. There will be zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social elements, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan told news agency PTI.

All senior police officers, traffic police and crime branch officials will keep tight vigil at city malls including Sahara Mall, Vipul Agora building, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Huda Ground, Galleria Market ans. Ambience Mal Additional police force will be deployed on MG Road, Chakkapur Road and Westin Hotel point. Every vehicle coming from the bordering areas will be checked properly, he added.

Teams of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, constituted to check crime against women, will also be deployed across the city.

All city SHOs and crime teams have been directed to carry out regular patrolling in the city. There will be swift action response teams to handle any untoward situation. They include counter assault team, bomb disposal team, police riders team, PCR team, intelligence team, crane and fire barricade team and ambulance team.

Special parking arrangements have been made at Leisure Valley Park and Cyber Hub. No private vehicles and taxis, including Ola and Uber cabs, will be allowed to park on the roadsides, Mr Bokan said.

MG Road will be turned into a no-entry zone from 6 pm on Monday till New Year's Day. Passes have been issued to local residents, he said.