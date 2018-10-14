Shiv Sena Calls For End To Electronic Dance Music Festivals In Goa

Shiv Sena's Goa spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the government should not allow EDM festivals in the state, which are usually held during the peak tourist season in December.

Such events were being used by drug sellers to make money, the ShivSena said.

Panaji: 

The Goa unit of the Shiv Sena called for an end to Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals in the state, saying such events were being used by drug peddlers to make money. 

Shiv Sena's Goa spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the government should not allow EDM festivals in the state, which are usually held during the peak tourist season in December.

Goa had been a home to Sunburn and Supersonic EDMs though the festivals have not been held since the last two years. The state government had given permission to 'Timeout' musical festival last year at Vagator, near Anjuna beach.

"The state government should not allow EDM festival this year, which would be the first step to clean the tourism from the menace of drugs," Ms Naik said.

Sena also demanded that a special squad under Crime Branch or CBI should be formed to investigate the nexus between local police and drug sellers". 

"Sena has been vocal about the increasing drug menace in the coastal belt like Calangute, Anjuna and Pernem due to the utter failure of local police stations in curbing it," she said.

"As a part of our demand, we want that the EDM festival which is promoted in the name of tourism should not be allowed."
 

