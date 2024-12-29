Advertisement
Delhi Man, 26, Collapses And Dies On 1st Day Of Sunburn Festival In Goa

The Goa police spokesperson identified the man who died as Karan Kashyap (26), a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Man, 26, Collapses And Dies On 1st Day Of Sunburn Festival In Goa
The incident took place at 9:45pm on Saturday. (Representational)
Panaji:

A Delhi resident collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa, a police official said on Sunday.

The Goa police spokesperson identified the man who died as Karan Kashyap (26), a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.

"The incident took place at 9:45pm on Saturday. Kashyap collapsed and lost consciousness and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mapusa. He died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

The post mortem will be carried out at Goa Medical College and Hospital and action will follow if any criminal activity is detected, the police spokesperson added.

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.