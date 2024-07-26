Explained: Why Goans Want To Shun Sunburn Music Festival

Goans are protesting to protect their culture. Social workers, activists, and citizens from across the state gathered outside the South Goa Collectorate on July 20, remonstrating against the controversial electronic dance music (EDM) festival 'Sunburn' to be held in South Goa. Earlier, the opposition MLAs from the state had united to express similar sentiments against the EDM festival to be held in the state from December 28 to 30 this year.

The festival, popular among youth and foreigners, has lined up top-tier musical acts, and is facing hostility and scrutiny from the local residents, political leaders, and NGOs alike. The row started after the recent announcement by the festival organisers to hold the 'Sunburn Festival' in South Goa and shared the link for registration. Previous editions of the event were held in North Goa.

In a post on X on Friday, the festival organisers wrote: "Welcome to the next chapter of Sunburn Goa. This year, immerse yourself into the ultimate blend of music and a surreal underwater experience in our stunning new South Goa home. Let the currents of music and magic take you on an unforgettable adventure."

Intoxicating invite indeed, but what is the festival all about and why the protests?

What is Sunburn?

Sunburn Festival in Goa is a celebration of electronic dance music (EDM), with top international and local DJs spinning the decks. The festival has featured some of the much-admired international performers such as Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Wiz Khalifa, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Swedish House Mafia, world's No 1 DJ and Grammy award winner Paul Van Dyk and many others.

For the music novices, the term EDM can be best defined as the combined term for all genres within the dance music space. This includes subgenres such as ambient, drum and bass, house, electro, techno, trance, hardstyle and many more. The subgenres have developed over the course of the last few decades, informing and transforming itself into a progressive dance culture. For a long time now, the music industry has been entertaining wild crowds with energy-charged electronic music. Eventually, these came to be known as raves. Before that, these dance parties were simply called discos.

Entangled in controversies

Since its inception in 2007, the Sunburn Festival has had a few run-ins in Goa, with several organisations and activists calling for a ban on the event.

The organisers of the festival have been embroiled in a series of legal and environmental complications. There have also been cases of noise pollution, and complaints about outstanding payments to local authorities. Overall, there have been strained relations between the organisers and Goa's regulatory bodies and community members.

This year too, though the festival organisers have moved forward with ticket sales and marketing efforts, but they still haven't received official authorisation from the Goa government. Reports say that festival organisers have sought permission from the state tourism department for a change in venue. The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) - the nodal body founded by the Goa government to deal with the state's entertainment policy - is yet to examine and give its nod.

Local communities and opposition leaders are also angry because of lack of transparency on the part of the state government. They have voiced concerns about public safety, environmental sustainability, and the festival's impact on local infrastructure.

Change of location

Opposition leaders have objected to the organisers' plans to move the festival to South Goa, claiming that drug use had become rampant in the northern coastal beach belt areas of the state and that such a move could similarly affect the south. In fact, the political leaders from South Goa are vehement about not holding the music festival at any place in the state.

"After converting North Goa into a drug and crime hub, the BJP government is now setting its evil eye on South goa. Another attempt of taking revenge of (the) Lok Sabha defeat by allowing Sunburn in South Goa in 2024," Congress's Yuri Alemao, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, posted recently on X.

Explaining the fears of the locals, Manish Karapurkar, a marketing professional based in Panaji, says, "Music and dance are Goa's culture. But there shouldn't be too much commercialisation. Music festival as such is fine but as there are controversies surrounding the festival, there has been opposition from locals."

He adds, "There have been allegations about drug use during the festival. Locals have complained about noise pollution, traffic chaos etc."

Inappropriate timing

People are also hassled by the timing of the festival as it is organised during the holiday season in December when most hotels and tourism establishments are full due to high travellers' footfall.

"The festival is organised at the peak season when Goa is crowded. I feel if the festival is held at any other time of the year with strict police vigil and restrictions there won't be much opposition to it," says Mr Karapurkar.

As music aficionados immerse themselves in experiencing the state-of-the-art stages featuring different genres of EDM, Goa Police will have a tough task at hand at the new venue.

"Goa Police is committed to ensuring the safety of tourists and locals during the Sunburn Festival. Every year, elaborate arrangements are made by the Goa Police for law-and-order maintenance, crowd control, and traffic management. We will have police staff in plain clothes and uniform to curb any illegal activity," says Rahul Gupta, Superintendent of Police -Crime & PRO, Goa Police.

As the arrangements for the 18th edition of the festival continue, fans are looking forward to electrifying performances while locals are worried about its dark side. However, Sunburn is definitely a stark reminder of the 'Hippy Culture' that's always kept its date with Goa in one form or the other.