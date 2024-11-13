18th Century Sculpture Bought For Rs 540 Could Sell For Over Rs 2.68 Crore

A marble bust bought for £5 (around Rs 540) and long used as a doorstop may soon fetch over £2.5 million (Rs 2.68 crore). The sculpture, known as the Bouchardon Bust, was made in the early 18th century by renowned French sculptor Edmé Bouchardon and depicts the late Scottish landowner and politician John Gordon. Acquired by Invergordon Town Council in 1930 to honour Gordon, considered the town's founder, the bust was meant to be displayed in the local town hall. But after surviving a fire at a 19th-century castle, the sculpture was misplaced. It ended up being used to open a shed door in an industrial park until its rediscovery in 1998.

After the local government that owns the bust requested permission from Tain Sheriff Court in the Scottish Highlands to sell it, no objections were raised during the hearing, a spokeswoman for the Highland Council told CNN.

This decision allows the council to proceed with the sale, which had been recommended by a council committee following a public consultation earlier this year. By June, the full council agreed to move forward with the sale.

The bust has attracted interest from a private overseas buyer, who has offered more than £2.5 million through Sotheby's, a renowned auction house. The buyer also pledged to fund a museum-quality replica of the bust for local display.

The sculpture's high value has kept it out of local exhibitions, though it has made appearances abroad, including at the Louvre in Paris in 2016 and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles in 2017.

The spokeswoman told CNN that following court approval last week, a legal review to determine if the bust qualifies as a “national treasure” — under the Waverley Criteria, which restricts certain items from being exported overseas — will “almost certainly be triggered.” When asked by CNN whether an auction would be held, the spokeswoman did not give any confirmation.

