Russian National Found Dead In Goa, Cause Of Death Unknown: Police

Goa: Police said the dead person was identified as Vitaly, a Russian national. (Representational)

The body of a foreign national was found dead in the forest area of Bhatwadi in Corgoa, North Goa on Sunday morning under mysterious circumstances.

According to police, the dead person was identified as Vitaly, a Russian national.

Speaking to news agency ANI over the phone call, North Goa, Superintendent of Police Shobhit D Saxena said, "The body of a foreign national was found in the jungles of Bhatwadi in Corgao, North Goa on Sunday morning. The police team that reached the spot reported that the body was in a decomposed state."

Clothes, bags, documents and mobile phones were investigated for further identification, the police said.

The body was shifted to the morgue at Goa medical hospital for post-mortem and to ascertain the cause of death.

