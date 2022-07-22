BJP's Joshua De Souza Elected As Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker

Joshua De Souza, 33, represents the Mapusa assembly constituency in North Goa.

BJP MLA Joshua De Souza was today elected as the Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly.

The election for the post of was held today, during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly.

Mr De Souza got 24 votes, while Congress candidate Delialah Lobo was supported by 12 opposition MLAs.

Two members of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the lone MLA of the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), both belonging to the opposition benches, abstained from voting.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and others congratulated De Mr Souza on his win.

Joshua De Souza, 33, represents the Mapusa assembly constituency in North Goa. He was first elected as the MLA in 2019 following the death of his father, Francis De Souza, who was then a minister in the state cabinet.



