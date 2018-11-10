Goa Lawmakers Meet Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

Mr Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence near Panaji (File)

All the three BJP Members of Parliament from Goa Saturday met ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his private residence here and enquired about his health.

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, Shripad Naik, the North Goa MP who is also a Union minister, and South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar met Mr Parrikar this morning.

The ruling party parliamentarians were accompanied by senior BJP leader Datta Kholkar and one of them said it was a courtesy visit during which no political issue was discussed.

"We met him to enquire about his health. He is doing fine now," Mr Sawaikar told PTI, claiming the meeting with Mr Parrikar was a courtesy visit.

The Lok Sabha MP said there was no discussion on political issues during the meeting.

Mr Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14 when he returned to Goa after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Since then, the chief minister has held a series of meetings with government officials and his Cabinet colleagues.

He had also chaired meetings of the state Cabinet and the State Investment Promotion Board.