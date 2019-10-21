Goa Court To Resume Hearing In Rape Case Against Tarun Tejpal Today

Tarun Tejpal is accused of raping a former colleague. (AFP)

A trial court in Goa will today resume hearing in the sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine.

During the three-day hearing, Tarun Tejpal's lawyers will cross-examine his accuser, also a former colleague.

The cross-examination will be in-camera and will run throughout the day, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told news agency ANI over the phone.

Tarun Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested in 2013 and is currently out on bail.

Earlier this month, the Additional District and Sessions Court had adjourned the hearing in the case as the woman and her counsel were not available for the examination.

On October 18, the Bombay High Court dismissed his plea seeking postponement of the trial till December. In his petition, Tarun Tejpal sought hearing after December 2 on the ground that his lawyer was busy in another matter.

In 2017, the court had charged Tarun Tejpal for rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tarun Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the charges against him. In August this year, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.

