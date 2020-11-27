No Out-Of-Court Settlement Over Mahadayi River Issue: Goa Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant demanded Karnataka to immediately released the diverted water. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday ruled out the possibility of out-of-court settlement on the Mahadayi river water diversion issue, wherein the state is in dispute with Karnataka.

Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal has given its award distributing the water of Mahadayi river, which has been challenged through Special Leave Petition (SLP) before Supreme Court by Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Goa has also filed a contempt petition against Karnataka after the latter diverted the river water despite the SLP pending with the SC.

"We are not ready for any kind of out-of-court settlement on Mahadayi river dispute. Our petitions are pending before the Supreme Court. We will fight it out there," Mr Sawant said.

He was responding to a query about his reported meeting with an emissary sent by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss the inter-state water dispute.

"Our demand is that Karnataka, which has diverted our water, should immediately release it. I am fully aware that the water flow in Mahadayi has decreased," he said.

Mr Sawant said that during his discussion with BJP's Goa state in-charge CT Ravi, he told him that Karnataka has diverted Mahadayi river water.

Mr Ravi was on visit to Goa earlier this week after taking over the party's responsibility in the coastal state.

