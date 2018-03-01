Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Discharged From Hospital

"The Chief Minister has been discharged from the hospital and will recuperate at home," an official attached to the Chief Minister's Office told reporters on Thursday.
Mr Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for "mild pancreatitis" according to the CMO.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the state have been conducting Mahamrityunjay Jaaps (chants to defy death) and prayer services in the coastal state's churches for Mr Parrikar's good health.
