Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Discharged From Hospital

Manohar Parrikar was earlier admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15. (File)

Five days after he was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital for dehydration and low blood pressure, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from the health facility on Thursday, an official said."The Chief Minister has been discharged from the hospital and will recuperate at home," an official attached to the Chief Minister's Office told reporters on Thursday.Mr Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for "mild pancreatitis" according to the CMO. He returned to Goa on Friday (February 22) to deliver a truncated annual budget speech, before being admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital late on Sunday (February 25) evening.The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the state have been conducting Mahamrityunjay Jaaps (chants to defy death) and prayer services in the coastal state's churches for Mr Parrikar's good health.

