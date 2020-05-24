'Domestic Tourists Will Come, Foreigners Will Take Time': Goa Governor

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said there is not a long-term loss to the tourism industry.

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the tourism industry will revive soon in the state and added that the coronavirus situation does not pose a long-term threat to it.

"Tourism is not a problem as Goa is Corona free so domestic tourists will come here. It will take some time for foreign tourists to return but they too will come. This is not a long-term loss to the industry," Mr Malik told ANI.

Mr Malik further said that restoration of mining operations is important in the state and emphasis is being placed on agriculture by the government.

"Goa's problem is not unemployment, but mining. If mining is restored then we will get approximately Rs 3,500 crore in revenue, which will boost the economy of the state. Apart from this, we are also trying to take people towards agriculture. There is lots of scope for agriculture here, and it can become a big economic activity here," he said.

The Governor said that work in the industrial sector had not been affected during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state, as the industrialists provided migrant workers all facilities to ensure that they stayed back.

He also thanked the people of the state for following social distancing and other guidelines which has contained the spread of the COVID-19.