Goa Declared Green Zone; Fight Against COVID-19 'Far From Over', Says Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant has warned people against any complacency. (File photo)

The efforts of the people of Goa against the spread of Coronavirus helped the state be free of coronavirus, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a day after both the districts in the tourist state were categorised as "green zone". Mr Sawant, however, warned the people against any complacency saying that modified lifestyle changes like wearing of face covers and social distancing need to be followed till the lockdown ends on May 3.

"With the efforts of our CoronaWarriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Government of India. The war against COVID19 is far from over," Mr Sawant tweeted.

He added that the fight must continue by adopting a modified lifestyle giving priority to "safe health norms".

"We must continue our fight against this virus by adopting a modified lifestyle which gives priority to safe health norms such as sanitization, wearing of face covers, social distancing and staying at home during the lockdown period," he stressed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has a total of seven positive coronavirus cases. All seven patients have recovered.

The number of coronavirus hotspots, or "red zones", across India have fallen from 170 to 130 in a 15-day period ending April 30, the government has said.

In the same period, however, the number of "green zones", or districts with no new COVID-19 case, decreased from 356 to 319, suggesting the virus is spreading, albeit with reduced intensity, to previously unaffected areas despite a nationwide lockdown. The number of "orange zones" have increased - from 207 to 284.