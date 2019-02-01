'Cemetery With Sea View' Part Of Goa Village's Development Plan

The plan for the cemetery has been prepared by the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority.

The development plan for Taleigao village on the outskirts of Panaji provides for a seashore cemetery, next to the famous Miramar beach.

The Outline Development Plan (ODP) was approved at a meeting of the Town and Country Planning Board on Friday. The plan was prepared by the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA). The meeting was chaired by Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai.

"A provision has been made for a cemetery for Our Lady of Rosary Church at Caranzalem which is located next to the Caranzalem-Miramar Beach," he said.

"It is a cemetery with a sea view," he added.

The TCP board Friday also allowed conversion of user from "Orchard'' to "Settlement'' for lands belonging to over 200 families of "ethnic communities" at Taleigao, Mr Sardesai said.

With a conversion from Orchard to Settlement, the land earlier earmarked for agriculture can be used for residential or commercial development.

The plan also provides for rainwater harvesting projects, indoor stadium and other facilities in the area, the minister said.