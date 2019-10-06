65-Year-Old Goa Artist Murdered At Home, Suspect Gardener Also Dead

Shireen Mody was pronounced dead at the Goa Medical College near Panaji

A 65-year-old Goa-based artist, Shireen Mody, and her gardener were found dead on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, Shireen Mody was allegedly murdered by the gardener, who later died from injuries caused by a fall while he was trying to run away from the scene of crime.

Shireen Mody, who is from Mumbai, ran an art studio in Arpora village in North Goa district, where the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

"Shireen Mody was assaulted by her gardener Prafulla who hails from Assam. After hitting her with a heavy weapon in the storeroom of her house, he tried to run away but was hurt after a fall. He later succumbed to his injuries," said Navlesh Dessai, in-charge of the Anjuna police station.

While Shireen Mody was pronounced dead at the Goa Medical College near Panaji, Prafulla was taken to a local district hospital where he was declared dead as well. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Mr Dessai said that according to the statements of the immediate neighbours, there were constant arguments between Shireen Mody and her gardener.

The officer also said that CCTV footage recorded at the residence of the artist shows the gardener running away from the scene of crime.

"We have statements from the neighbours who also spotted the gardener running away from the house," Mr Dessai said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Anjuna police station.

