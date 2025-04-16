8 Gorgeous Goan Villages That Are Worth Skipping The Beach Day For

Think Goa is all about sunbeds, bottomless cocktail pitchers, and beach shacks? Think again. Beyond the beach parties and bustling markets lies a quieter, greener side of the Sunshine State — its villages. These laid-back locales ooze charm, culture, and old-world vibes without the selfie-stick-wielding crowds. If you're craving palm-lined roads, Portuguese-style homes, and stories steeped in history, ditch the sun-soaked beaches for these serene Goan villages. From the lush interiors of Nuvem in North Goa to the riverside calm of Aldona in South Goa, here are eight hidden gems that deserve a spot on your itinerary.

Skip The Beaches For These 8 Gorgeous Goan Villages:

1. Nuvem

Nestled between Margao and Verna, Nuvem is the kind of village where time moves just a little slower. Expect winding roads framed by coconut palms, sleepy bakeries serving fresh pao in the morning, and friendly locals who actually stop for a chat. While there's not much in the way of "attractions," Nuvem's charm lies in its simplicity. Rent a bike, ride through the paddy fields, and wave at the church steeple as it peeks out from behind tall trees.

Don't miss: The scenic route to Rasa Restaurant, where the farm-to-table fare is top-tier.

2. Betul

Way down south, past Mobor and Cavelossim, Betul sits quietly at the confluence of the Sal River and the Arabian Sea. It's the kind of place you stumble upon accidentally-and then can't stop thinking about. Think sleepy fishing jetties, colourful boats bobbing on the water, and the kind of sunsets that make your phone's camera feel inadequate.

Don't miss: The seafood. Betul's beach shacks serve up some of the freshest prawn curry and kingfish in the state.

Betul. Photo: Pexels

3. Chandor

Once the capital of ancient Goa, Chandor is steeped in history. Walk its peaceful lanes and you'll spot centuries-old mansions with creaky floorboards and stained-glass windows. The Fernandes House, still occupied by descendants of its original owners, offers guided tours that come with stories you won't find in guidebooks.

Don't miss: The majestic Menezes Braganza House with its sprawling ballrooms and antique furniture.

4. Saligao

Just a few kilometres from the chaos of Calangute, Saligao is a breath of fresh air-literally. With its lush fields, colonial homes, and one of the prettiest churches in Goa (hello, Mae De Deus), this village is Instagram gold. But don't let its photogenic side fool you — Saligao is also rich in community spirit and Goan heritage.

Don't miss: The local taverns. They're the best spots to try feni the way it's meant to be had — strong and unfiltered.

5. Parra

Tucked between Mapusa and Anjuna, this breezy little village is what Instagram dreams are made of. Yes, it's got that road-flanked by towering coconut trees and now a certified selfie hotspot — but Parra's charm runs deeper. Wander a little off the main path and you'll find colourful houses with red-tiled roofs, sleepy chapels, and locals tending to their gardens or just sitting on balcaos chatting the day away.

Don't miss: Riding a scooter down the famous coconut-tree lane at golden hour and grabbing a cold kokum soda from a roadside stall.

Parra. Photo: iStock

6. Siolim

Siolim has long been a favourite among the creative crowd, and it's not hard to see why. Picture lazy afternoons by the Chapora River, charming Portuguese villas turned boutique stays, and weekend pop-ups featuring local artists and musicians. It's a little slice of boho paradise, far removed from the beach-party stereotype.

Don't miss: Breakfast at Natti's Naturals followed by a sunset canoe ride on the river.

7. Loutolim

If you've ever wanted to time-travel to colonial Goa, Loutolim is your best bet. Home to grand ancestral homes and sprawling spice plantations, the village balances nostalgia with artistic flair. You'll find family-run museums, quaint cafes, and a deep-rooted love for all things Goan.

Don't miss: The House of Braganza and the quirky Ancestral Goa museum for a peek into the past.

8. Aldona

Perched along the Mapusa River, Aldona is quiet, green, and criminally underrated. The old stone bridge leading into the village looks straight out of a postcard, and the houses here feel like they've been lifted from a Portuguese fairytale. Everything here runs on village time — slow, steady, and full of charm.

Don't miss: A visit to the Corjuem Fort and the nearby cable bridge for panoramic views you'll want to keep to yourself.