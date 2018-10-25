Cannot Share Any Update On Manohar Parrikar's Health, Says Goa Minister

Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa on October 15, after he was discharged from Delhi AIIMS. (File)

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today said he cannot share any updates on ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's current condition.

"I cannot give his (Parrikar's) update. The Chief Minister is unwell and it is the prerogative of the family to give information. It is not for the Minister for Health," he said.

Mr Parrikar returned to Goa on October 15, after he was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where was undergoing treatment for over a month, for a pancreatic ailment.

His refusal to give up the Chief Ministerial chair coupled with his prolonged absence from office has attracted criticism from the Opposition, civil society as well as ruling coalition partners, who have demanded an alternative.

Mr Rane also said that one should pray and believe in miracles.

"Always believe that miracles can happen. In any ailment, people (sometimes) get better by defying medical science. So let us just hope and pray."

According to Mr Rane, the chief minister's health is being constantly monitored by state government doctors as well as medical professionals from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and a health facility in New York.