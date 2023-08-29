2 Women Arrested By Goa Police For Filing Fake Rape Complaint Against Man

During investigation, it came to light that 3 accused were involved in filing multiple rape complaints.

The Goa Police have arrested two women and their male accomplice, all from Gujarat, for allegedly filing a false rape complaint here to extort money from a man, an official said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the three accused were involved in filing multiple rape complaints in Goa and Gujarat against different persons, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Monday.

A man from Gujarat in his police complaint alleged that both the women developed friendship with him with an intention to threaten him and get a fake case filed against him for the purpose of extortion, he said.

Following his complaint, Goa's Calangute police on Monday arrested the two women and their male accomplice, all from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, the official said.

One of the accused woman filed a rape complaint at Colvale in Goa on August 23, after which a person was arrested, he said.

SP Valsan said during the investigation, they received another complaint from a Pune-based businessman who was allegedly blackmailed to pay Rs 2 lakh to the accused by threatening him to file a fake rape case.

SP Valsan said two rape cases have been filed on complaints by the accused in Goa and as many in Gujarat.

He said in another rape case in Gujarat, one of the accused woman is a witness.

Details of these cases are being obtained from respective police stations, he added.

