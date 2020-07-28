Woman Whose Body Was Found In Suitcase In UP's Ghaziabad Identified: Cops

A body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Hindan metro station in Sahibabad (Representational)

The police have identified the woman whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Ghaziabad, a senior officer said today.

As part of our efforts to ascertain the woman's identity, we had shared her photo in 1,500 WhatsApp groups while senior police officers and deputy commissioners of police of bordering states were also informed, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told news agency Press Trust of India.

The body was found in the Dashmesh Vatika area between Arthla and Hindan metro stations in Sahibabad on Monday morning.

One of the victim's relative staying in Delhi's Uttam Nagar recognised her after seeing her photo on WhatsApp and informed her family.

The woman was Barisha daughter of Zafar Ali who lives in Nasira Mohalla in Jalali under Harduaganj Police Station of Aligarh. After her marriage, she was living at her in-laws house in Islam nagar Mohalla in Bulandshahar district, the police said.

The woman's parents had filed a case of dowry against their daughter's in-laws on July 25 in Bulandshahr, after which she had gone missing.

The forensic investigation would be conducted today and it would be on video. The body will be handed over to her parents later, the senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police team investigating the case have been given a reward of Rs 15,000 for their good work, the SSP said.



