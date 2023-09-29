Woman Chasing Man Who Made Obscene Gestures At Her Hit By Car, Dies: UP Cops

She fell on the road and was struck by a car, police said.

A retired CRPF jawan has been arrested here over the death of a woman who was hit by a car as she chased him for allegedly making obscene gestures at her, police said on Friday.

The woman was pushed on the road by the man when she tried to stop him from fleeing on his motorbike. She died during treatment at a hospital here on September 13, four days after the incident which took place near Nahal village on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, they added.

The woman's husband, in his complaint, said the incident took place on September 9 when his wife, along with another woman, was cutting grass on the roadside. The accused Ankit Chaudhary who was on his bike stopped near them and made obscene gestures after urinating, the police said.

When the woman chased him and tried grabbing him by his t-shirt, Chaudhary pushed her. She fell on the road and was struck by the car, her husband added in the complaint.

Based on the complaint of the victim's husband, a case was lodged against Chaudhary on Tuesday under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 323 (causing hurt), 354 (use of assault or criminal force on woman to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, DCP Vivek Chand Yadav said.

Chaudhary, a resident of Muradnagar, who took voluntary retirement from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2020, was arrested on Thursday, the DCP said. The car driver who allegedly hit the woman has also been identified and will be arrested soon, he added.

