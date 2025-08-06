Hyderabad Immigration Officer Harasses Sri Lankan Passenger. Case Filed

A case was registered against an Immigration official at the international airport here after a female passenger from Sri Lanka accused him of repeatedly calling and harassing her during a transit halt, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a student transiting through the airport on August 3, claimed that the official called her and asked her to leave the airport with him to see the city.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the official gave his number while she was at the Immigration counter, claiming she could call him if she needed help. She further alleged that he later made multiple calls to her, inviting her to the airport parking lot to go with him.

The woman student said she called one of her friends, who advised her to approach the police.

Based on her complaint, a case of stalking under the relevant sections of BNS was registered against the official on July 4, police said, adding the matter is under investigation.

