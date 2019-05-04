Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Nine-Year-Old Boy In Mumbai: Cops

A complaint against the accused was lodged by the minor's parents on Friday. (Representational)

A man was today arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy living in his neighbourhood at Kolegaon in Dombivli in the district, the police said.

The accused, Dinesh Lawhari (36), was arrested by Manpada police for the incident that took place last Sunday at at his house.

Lawhari, who works as a housekeeper, was arrested under IPC sections and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

A complaint against the accused had been lodged by the boy's parents on Friday.

For more Mumbai stories, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.