Arrested Man Gives Cops The Slip At Mumbai Airport, Then A Dramatic Chase

Khan is an accused in a case registered at Mapusa in Goa.

A 32-year-old man being taken to Goa after his arrest from Uttar Pradesh dashed out of Mumbai airport and fled despite a chase by a cop from the coastal state, police said on Thursday.

Imad Wasim Khan made the daring escape around 6 am on Wednesday after a Goa police team arrived with him at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said.

Khan is an accused in a case registered at Mapusa in Goa for alleged wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, and personating a public servant, he said.

Based on inputs, Goa recently police visited Khan's hometown in UP's Saharanpur and took him into custody with the help of their local counterparts.

The two-member police team boarded a flight to Mumbai and arrived at T2 (terminal 2). As one of the cops was asking the airport staff about T1, from where they were to take a flight to Goa, Khan escaped from the clutches of the other.

The policeman gave chase, but Khan sprinted out of the airport and got into a car, according to the FIR registered at the Sahar police station here.

The cop even tried to pull Khan out but he managed to stay put inside despite a scuffle and escaped in the vehicle, the official said citing the FIR.

The two Goa policemen filed a complaint against Khan after they failed to trace him, the official said.

A case has been registered against Khan and efforts are on to track him down, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)