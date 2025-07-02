Delhi Man Arrested For Morphing Woman's Photos, Uploading Them Online

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using AI tools to morph a college student's photos into explicit images and uploading them using fake social media accounts created in her name, police said on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested from the Palam area.

"A complaint was lodged on June 16 by a woman who reported that the accused created new fake social media profiles daily using her images, accompanied by defamatory and derogatory captions," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in a statement.

The accused was booked under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS at the Southwest Cyber Police Station.

Goel said that the man impersonated the victim by using her publicly available profile photo, which he also made explicit with AI.

"He also sent 'follow' requests to the complainant and her social media followers using the fake accounts, aiming to defame and humiliate her within her social circle," the DCP said.

"After multiple raids and continuous surveillance, the accused was apprehended from Palam Village. He confessed to the crime during interrogation," the officer said.

Police have sent the man's phone for forensic examination to check if he targeted more people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)